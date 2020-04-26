Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you had any lingering doubts about the realism of iRacing (you shouldn’t have), your questions likely were answered Sunday afternoon.

Real-life races at Talladega Superspeedway often are loaded with massive wrecks that dramatically influence the outcome of the event. And, as it turns out, virtual races at Talladega are no different.

Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series race featured numerous wrecks, two of which collected NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, who finished 38th in his iRacing debut. The Geico 70 eventually was won in overtime by Alex Bowman, with Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Garrett Smithley and Landon Cassill rounding out the top five.

Here are some of the best wrecks from what was an entertaining day at virtual Talladega:

Have you landed yet, @JeffGordonWeb? The Big One strikes with a vengeance early at @TalladegaSuperS. pic.twitter.com/c3WGnVJK0P — eNASCAR (@NASCAR) April 26, 2020

this is what happens when you race with a cougar in the car#ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/cV4BwVcEbB — eNASCAR (@NASCAR) April 26, 2020

All right. While we're still under a caution, I want you to go back out on that track and hit the pace car. pic.twitter.com/1IIy4fKtrn — eNASCAR (@NASCAR) April 26, 2020

Things were okay … until they weren't 😬. Overtime is coming up at @TalladegaSuperS! pic.twitter.com/JKxSepw9lY — eNASCAR (@NASCAR) April 26, 2020

BIG TOUBLE! Ryan @Blaney goes for a wild ride late at virtual Talladega. pic.twitter.com/YrCENQfszw — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 26, 2020

Despite the tough finish, Gordon more than held his own in the sim racing arena. No word yet on whether he plans to run it back next weekend.

The iRacing Pro Invitational Series will resume next Sunday at virtual Dover International Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images