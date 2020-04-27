Devin McCourty is looking forward to working with the Patriots’ newest safety.

New England on Friday selected Lenoir-Rhyne standout Kyle Dugger with the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The goal, of course, is for Dugger to eventually replace McCourty and/or fellow safety Patrick Chung, both of whom are in their 30s nearing the ends of their respective careers.

During the latest episode of his “Double Coverage” podcast with twin brother and co-host Jason, Devin revealed he already has spoken with Dugger.

“I have talked to him,” McCourty said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “Kid is ready to work. Got to appreciate that.”

McCourty is more than willing to play the role of mentor.

“For me, it has always been how can I help?” he said. “My second year in New England we drafted Ras-I Dowling and until this day, that is one of my good friends because we always used to go out to dinner, always talk. I think that is how you have to see it. You never compete with a guy at your position because you never go against each other. You are battling at the position, but the competition is against the receivers on your team, then eventually the preseason games, the regular season. I have always tried to develop great bonds with guys who have come in there. I think that is part of being a leader and I think that is part of who you want to be as a person. That is what I love.

“I am excited to get Kyle in there.”

Whether Dugger proves worthy of being a second-round pick remains to be seen. He certainly is in a position to succeed.

