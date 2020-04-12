It’s been one month since the NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During that time, players and staff have been stuck at home awaiting the fate of the season. And while players have managed to find plenty of creative ways to remain entertained, it’s still been a trying time for teams.

So, what have been some of the biggest challenges for a team like, say, the Boston Celtics?

Some, like star forward Jayson Tatum, suggests staying active has been among the toughest parts of quarantine. But C’s big man Enes Kanter noted something different.

“Maintaining the chemistry of our team, which is important to all of us,” Kanter told FOX News on Sunday. “We have regular Zoom conferences with all the team, as obviously we can’t hang out and see each other, but it is crucial to keep up team chemistry. And, once a week, the Celtics bring on a different motivational speaker to talk about handling stress, which has been awesome.”

Like many others, players are left wondering whether or not the season will resume after the outbreak. But that isn’t the only thing to consider when assessing the league’s current situation.

“We all want to go out and play basketball, but summer is coming, so we are all about sad about that and what will happen,” Kanter said. “At this stage, we have no idea what will happen to the rest of the season. But we know we need to stay home, and the NBA is putting our safety, the player safety, first. That is what is most important.”

As of Sunday, Massachusetts had 25,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 756 people have died.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images