Did the Patriots give up too much for Mohamed Sanu?

The jury still is out, but New England fans now have tangible evidence to use in what surely will be a rational debate.

The Patriots acquired Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons last season in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The pick, which the Falcons in March traded to the Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst, wound up being the 55th overall selection.

At that spot, Baltimore selected Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, a player many believe will make an immediate impact.

Now, it’s probably unfair to compare Sanu to Dobbins. In all likelihood, the Patriots would not have taken Dobbins in the second round — or any running back, for that matter. Ultimately, Sanu shouldn’t be compared to any player taken in the second round, as everything in the draft is relative. However, it remains fair to question if the potential value of No. 55 pick, had the Patriots held on to it, would outweigh whatever returns New England receives from the 30-year-old Sanu.

In eight games last season for the Patriots, Sanu racked up 26 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown. He was hampered by an ankle injury throughout the stretch run and into the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images