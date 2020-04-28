While Cam Newton has no shortage of ability, many have argued his particular skill set wouldn’t make for a good fit in New England.

Ryan Clark seemingly is wondering how people making that argument can be so sure.

The Patriots will be turning the page at quarterback in the upcoming season following a 20-year run with Tom Brady under center. Upon Brady departing for Tampa Bay, many assumed New England only would be interested in a signal-caller with a similar playing style to Brady, such as 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham.

Clark, however, isn’t sure Bill Belichick has a clear-cut preference when it comes to a type of signal-caller. As such, the former NFL cornerback believes the Patriots should give Cam Newton a look.

“I think that Bill Belichick should definitely look into seeing how Cam fits into this organization as a player, but also as a person,” Clark said Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I think that’s the move you have to make, but this is layered. When you look at this situation, this is a different year, right? When you talk about what type of quarterback that Bill Belichick likes, you only know one of them. The rest of them were just his (Brady’s) backups. None of those guys necessarily had to have the keys to the car or they didn’t necessarily have to play for a long period of time. So, we don’t necessarily know what type of quarterback Belichick likes.

“When you look at the situation of what they have on their roster, you need a quarterback that can do some things. You need a quarterback that can add a dynamic aspect to the position, get out of the pocket and make some plays. Give some of these players an opportunity to extend the play so you can get second-play opportunities. Cam Newton can do that.”

Clark’s line of thinking by no means is irrational, but he probably shouldn’t expect to see the 2015 NFL MVP take his talents to Foxboro. A report Tuesday indicated there is “nothing cooking” between Newton and the Patriots.

