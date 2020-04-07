The NBA’s 2019-20 season has been on hold for the last four weeks after the COVID-19 outbreak struck the league March 11.

Since then, several NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart. All members of the team were tested for the virus and entered self-quarantine immediately after returning home from Milwaukee the day after the season was suspended.

The results, however, were revealed roughly two weeks after the tests were administered.

During that time, Jayson Tatum found himself separated from his two-year-old son, fondly known as “Deuce.” It wasn’t easy for the young Celtics star to be separated from his son for so long, so Tatum was thrilled to learn his test had come back negative.

“It felt good just to hear that the test came back negative, so that was a sigh of relief,” Tatum said, via the team. “And then as soon as I got the text (about the negative result), I just got in the car and went to go pick him up.”

Being separated wasn’t easy for either Tatum, either.

“I don’t know what he thought. I definitely talked to him every day and at night when he went to sleep,” Tatum said. “His mom would send me videos of him just walking around, he would give her the phone and he would just keep saying ‘Daddy! Daddy! Can you call him? I want to talk to him!’ He definitely was missing me and wondering where I was.”

The first thing @jaytatum0 wanted to do after getting the all-clear from team doctors was go get his son 💚 pic.twitter.com/m9Qv4b5Z3B — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 7, 2020

There’s certainly no denying the incredible bond Tatum has with his son.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images