The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds changed again Tuesday after the team reportedly agreed to acquire tight end Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots.
The trade, which reunites Gronkowski with former Patriots teammate Tom Brady, continues an eventful offseason in which the Bucs have emerged as legitimate championship contenders.
Tampa Bay’s odds to win Super Bowl LV are down to +1400 at Caesars Sportsbook, according to Bleacher Report, after starting the day at +1700.
The Action Network also tweeted after the news broke Tuesday that the Buccaneers’ odds sit at +1400, although they later added on their website that Tampa Bay’s odds are down to +1200 at DraftKings.
Odds Shark, meanwhile, shared that the Bucs’ odds at Bovada dropped to +1100, giving Tampa Bay the fourth-best odds to win Super Bowl LV behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+550), Baltimore Ravens (+600), San Francisco 49ers (+850) and New Orleans Saints (+1000).
Odds to win Super Bowl 55 (Bovada):
KC +550
BAL +600
SF +850
NO +1000
TB +1100
PHI/DAL/SEA/GB +1800
NE/BUF/TEN +2200
PIT +2500
IND +2800
MIN +3000
CHI +3500
CLE/LAC/LAR/ATL +4000
LVR +4500
HOU/ARI +5000
DEN +6600
DET/MIA/CAR/NYG/NYJ +8000
CIN +12500
JAX/WAS +15000
— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 21, 2020
Clearly, sportsbooks are expecting more action to come in on the Bucs in wake of the Gronk news. And who could blame them?
The Bucs already were becoming a popular Super Bowl pick thanks to Brady’s arrival, and now the greatest quarterback in NFL history will have another (more familiar) weapon to work with this season.
