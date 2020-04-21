Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds changed again Tuesday after the team reportedly agreed to acquire tight end Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots.

The trade, which reunites Gronkowski with former Patriots teammate Tom Brady, continues an eventful offseason in which the Bucs have emerged as legitimate championship contenders.

Tampa Bay’s odds to win Super Bowl LV are down to +1400 at Caesars Sportsbook, according to Bleacher Report, after starting the day at +1700.

The Action Network also tweeted after the news broke Tuesday that the Buccaneers’ odds sit at +1400, although they later added on their website that Tampa Bay’s odds are down to +1200 at DraftKings.

TB12 + Gronk = 🏴‍☠️ Bucs down to 14-1 to win the Super Bowl… 👀pic.twitter.com/3LeVEG6Skg — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 21, 2020

Odds Shark, meanwhile, shared that the Bucs’ odds at Bovada dropped to +1100, giving Tampa Bay the fourth-best odds to win Super Bowl LV behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+550), Baltimore Ravens (+600), San Francisco 49ers (+850) and New Orleans Saints (+1000).

Odds to win Super Bowl 55 (Bovada): KC +550

BAL +600

SF +850

NO +1000

TB +1100

PHI/DAL/SEA/GB +1800

NE/BUF/TEN +2200

PIT +2500

IND +2800

MIN +3000

CHI +3500

CLE/LAC/LAR/ATL +4000

LVR +4500

HOU/ARI +5000

DEN +6600

DET/MIA/CAR/NYG/NYJ +8000

CIN +12500

JAX/WAS +15000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 21, 2020

Clearly, sportsbooks are expecting more action to come in on the Bucs in wake of the Gronk news. And who could blame them?

The Bucs already were becoming a popular Super Bowl pick thanks to Brady’s arrival, and now the greatest quarterback in NFL history will have another (more familiar) weapon to work with this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images