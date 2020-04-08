Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sadio Mane will accept what he cannot change, if necessary.

The Liverpool forward addressed the possibility of the coronavirus pandemic preventing the Reds from claiming the 2019-20 Premier League title, telling talkSPORT on Wednesday he’d “understand” if the campaign ultimately was abandoned without a crowned champion. Liverpool has a seemingly insurmountable 25-point lead atop the Premier League standings and was just two wins away from clinching its first English league title in 30 years when the league suspended play indefinitely last month, as COVID-19 took hold in the country.

As the Premier League weighs whether, how and when to resume, Mane will accept whatever decision the 20 clubs make.

“I think not yet,” he said when asked if he feels like a champion. “I love my job and I love football, I want to win on the pitch. I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love.

“But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

Mane then put some perspective on Liverpool’s potential title agony.

“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world. Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.

“But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year. If that’s not the case, I will accept, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”

As easy as it is to understand why Liverpool would want the Premier League season to resume, Mane’s insight also makes sense, as important on-field matters pale in comparison to the impact the greatest public health emergency of our time is making around the world.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images