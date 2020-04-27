Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Credit to Joe Judge, he most definitely was paying attention during his time in Foxboro.

The ex-Patriots special teams coach now is running the show with the New York Giants, a team that has plenty of talent but has been nothing but disappointing the last few seasons.

They were busy at the draft though, picking offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart, as well as safety Xavier McKinney, among others.

When Judge talked to McKinney, a second-round pick out of Alabama, his message was pretty blunt. In fact, it was right from the Belichick school of coaching.

“When you talk to the media, you’ve already been through this with Coach (Nick) Saban,” Judge told McKinney, according to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio. “No predictions, no comparisons, be grateful for the opportunity, all right? I don’t wanna hear anything about Super Bowls or any of that crap, you got that?

According to Paolantonio, McKinney responded with a “Yes, sir.”

Things need to change in the Meadowlands, and it sounds like Judge is trying to lay the groundwork for a turnaround.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images