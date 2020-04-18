The 2020 WNBA Draft took place on Friday night and one of the Connecticut Sun’s picks is ready to start work.

The Sun’s first selection in the draft came late in the second round, where they acquired the University of Maryland’s guard Kaila Charles with the 23rd pick. After her selection by the Sun, WJLA’s Scott Abraham interviews Charles about the looming launch of her WNBA career.

“It was amazing,” Charles said. “A dream come true to see my name come up on the screen when I got picked. And so I am very excited for this next chapter and I’m ready to get ready and start playing.”

Charles added she’s excited to play with former Terrapins Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones when she arrives in Connecticut.

“Yes definitely,” Charles said. “And they have some former Terps that, you know, have taught me and given me advice, so I’m excited to go play with Bri (Jones) again and play with A.T. this time. Just practicing with her and just learning from them and soaking up everything that I can like a sponge and start my career with them and the Connecticut Sun.”

Charles led the Terrapins in both scoring and rebounding last season as a senior. She now hopes to bring that edge to the Sun this upcoming season.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images