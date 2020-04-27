Michael Jordan has impacted the careers of plenty of NBA players both past and present.

Kemba Walker is one of those players, and he’s proud to have learned from the best.

Before joining the Boston Celtics in 2019, Walker spent eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, which Jordan owns. Walker had always looked up to Jordan, especially in his childhood, and always wanted to make the kinds of clutch shots Jordan did back in his prime.

So getting drafted ninth overall by Jordan’s squad, then known as the Bobcats, in the 2011 NBA Draft was a dream come true for Walker.

“(He) changed my life as well on draft night,” Walker said, via the Celtics. “Never in a million years did I ever think that I would be playing for MJ and be able to have a relationship with him. And I did. That’s like my big brother. I appreciate him. Very grateful to him and what he’s done for me and my family and how he helped me progress through my career.”

.@KembaWalker reflects on Michael Jordan’s clutch gene and how he’s been able to cultivate his own relationship with Jordan. pic.twitter.com/MuVIyv0tEY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 26, 2020

Walker’s relationship with Jordan certainly runs deep, and Jordan did more than just support Walker’s game on the court. He supported Walker’s mental health, too, helping pull Walker out of depression early in his NBA career. Since then, Walker has bloomed into one of the league’s biggest stars, averaging more than 20 points per game for the last five seasons.

So when Walker left Charlotte for Boston, Jordan had nothing but good things to say, lauding Walker’s “tremendous heart and tireless work ethic.”

And by the sounds of it, Walker hasn’t forgotten what Jordan has done for his career.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images