Jarrett Stidham is one happy quarterback after learning he’ll be reuniting with one of his former Auburn wide receivers on the New England Patriots.

The Patriots signed slot receiver Will Hastings as an undrafted free agent Saturday. The Patriots offered Hastings $57,000 guaranteed with a $7,500 signing bonus, a source told NESN.com.

Hastings confirmed the deal in an Instagram post.

Stidham’s reply: “LFG!!!!!!”

That stands for “let’s (expletive) go” for the uninitiated.

Hastings and Stidham played together in 2017. Hastings had 26 catches for 525 yards with four touchdowns that season. He tore his ACL and missed the 2018 season, and it appeared Stidham missed him as the QB’s production slipped.

Hastings caught 19 passes for 222 yards with a touchdown in 2019. He showed he didn’t lose his quickness and agility despite two college knee surgeries when he ran a 4.03-second short shuttle, 6.55-second 3-cone drill and 4.50-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in March.

Thumbnail photo via John Reed/USA TODAY Sports Images