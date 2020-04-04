Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As a means of finding compelling content to put out during the world’s live sports hiatus, the NBA rolled out a players-only “NBA 2K” tournament, which aired on ESPN on Friday evening.

And though Kevin Durant was an early favorite to win, entering the tournament as the No. 1 seed, the Brooklyn Nets star was upset in the first round by Derrick Jones Jr., thanks to a sequence of three 3-pointers in a row by the Miami Heat forward.

Jones Jr., playing with the Milwaukee Bucks, defeated Durant as the Los Angeles Clippers, 78-62.

The lower seeds continued to prevail the rest of the night.

Next up, No. 7. Zach Lavine took on No. 10 DeAndre Ayton, and the Phoenix Suns center defeated the Chicago Bull for another underdog victory. Knowing now that Ayton has been playing “2K” for more than ten years, it isn’t surprising.

Ayton used the Houston Rockets to defeat LaVine and the Heat, 57-41.

.@DeandreAyton been playin 2K since 2K9 🔥 Reply with the first 2K you played 👇 #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/djtsX7afMS — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 4, 2020

In the third matchup of the night, No. 15 Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings fell to No. 2 Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. In terms of their interior decor, however, they’re both winners compared to the rest of Friday’s field, as seen in the moment Young took the lead after taking a virtual charge.

Young, controlling the Bucks, defeated Barnes playing as the Toronto Raptors, 101-59.

We’re glad Barnes is much better on the real hardwood.

No. 3 Hassan Whiteside of the Portland Trail Blazers also had a pretty nice setup, playing live from a home theater. In the last game of the night, Whiteside controlled the Lakers. His opponent, No 14 Patrick Beverley of the L.A. Clippers was the third player to chose the Bucks in the first round.

Using Giannis Antetokounmpo’s avatar to block one of virtual LeBron James’ shots, Beverley found a way to crack jokes about James.

Even with no NBA games, Pat Bev still found a way to trash talk LeBron 😅#NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/gThGJXq8pK — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2020

Beverley backed up his words, too, defeating Whiteside 84-54 in the third upset of the evening.

Overall, the first round was a lot of fun to watch and a good way to connect fans with players. It even tricked former Boston Celtics player Kendrick Perkins into thinking he was watching the real thing.

Now halfway through Round 1, the tournament will continue through April 11.

Thumbnail photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports Images