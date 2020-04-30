What the grapevine tells LeBron James differs from a message the rumor mill has churned out.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar refuted reports about an increasing wish to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season. James used Twitter on Thursday to take umbrage at a rumor, which claims NBA executives and agents of players want to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season, and express his desire to resume the campaign.

“Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season???” James wrote. “That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything. 👑”

Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything. 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 30, 2020

The Lakers were leading the Western Conference standings with a 49-14 record when the NBA suspended play March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While the NBA is considering a number of options for resuming play in the coming weeks or months, none seem to have emerged as a front-running scenario.

James’ emphatic response to the rumor undoubtedly will gain attention and might influence power-brokers’ decision-making. That alone won’t bring back the NBA, but the chances of it happening might have inched upward following his tweet.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images