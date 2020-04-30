Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After nine years in Cincinnati, Andy Dalton is a free man.

The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was released by the squad Thursday as the team prepare’s to begin a new era with the 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow under center.

Over nine seasons in the orange and white, the Red Rifle racked up 31,594 passing yards, to go along with 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions en route to a 70-61-2 record.

With Tom Brady seeing greener pastures in Tampa Bay, the New England Patriots are left with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and perennial backup QB Brian Hoyer on the roster.

With Dalton available all of a sudden, should New England jump at the opportunity to grab him for a cheap price? NESN anchor and reporter Adam Pellerin gives his take in the latest edition of “Up & Adam.”

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images