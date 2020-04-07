Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If ever there was a year to recognize World Health Day, 2020 certainly is it.

Liverpool FC marked the big day Tuesday with salutes to health-care workers, who are battling the coronavirus outbreak around the world. The club didn’t spare any applause for health-care workers via Twitter, and defender Virgil van Dijk followed suit by crowning them “the real MVPs,” and youngster Curtis Jones also expressed his appreciation for their monumental efforts.

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 the real mvp’s https://t.co/zibyHO0THq — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 7, 2020

Liverpool also marked World Health Day by releasing a video in which head coach Jurgen Klopp and stars like James Milner and Roberto Firmino thank health care workers for fighting to keep the world safe from the COVID-19 outbreak.

On this #WorldHealthDay, we once again want to thank all the health care workers around the world who are fighting day and night to keep us safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gBMmbDJ6eu — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 7, 2020

Well put, Reds.

