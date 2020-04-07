If ever there was a year to recognize World Health Day, 2020 certainly is it.
Liverpool FC marked the big day Tuesday with salutes to health-care workers, who are battling the coronavirus outbreak around the world. The club didn’t spare any applause for health-care workers via Twitter, and defender Virgil van Dijk followed suit by crowning them “the real MVPs,” and youngster Curtis Jones also expressed his appreciation for their monumental efforts.
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #WorldHealthDay https://t.co/b7l6ogli9B pic.twitter.com/0uiIJbpmfH
— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 7, 2020
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 the real mvp’s https://t.co/zibyHO0THq
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 7, 2020
👏👏👏, appreciate you all❤️ #WorldHealthDay https://t.co/kTgFdt3Eui pic.twitter.com/3wmymWkOgJ
— Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) April 7, 2020
Liverpool also marked World Health Day by releasing a video in which head coach Jurgen Klopp and stars like James Milner and Roberto Firmino thank health care workers for fighting to keep the world safe from the COVID-19 outbreak.
On this #WorldHealthDay, we once again want to thank all the health care workers around the world who are fighting day and night to keep us safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gBMmbDJ6eu
— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 7, 2020
Well put, Reds.
Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images