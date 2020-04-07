If ever there was a year to recognize World Health Day, 2020 certainly is it.

Liverpool FC marked the big day Tuesday with salutes to health-care workers, who are battling the coronavirus outbreak around the world. The club didn’t spare any applause for health-care workers via Twitter, and defender Virgil van Dijk followed suit by crowning them “the real MVPs,” and youngster Curtis Jones also expressed his appreciation for their monumental efforts.

Liverpool also marked World Health Day by releasing a video in which head coach Jurgen Klopp and stars like James Milner and Roberto Firmino thank health care workers for fighting to keep the world safe from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Well put, Reds.

More Liverpool: Van Dijk Names Reds’ Skills Champs In Twitter Q&A

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images