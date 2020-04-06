What if the next team Jameis Winston plays for actually is the one he’s spent his entire career with?

One NFL insider painted that picture.

Winston remains a free agent after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved on from him in favor of Tom Brady when the new league year opened last month.

There’s plenty of upside with Winston, but he’s also been one of the most mistake-prone starting quarterbacks in the NFL, so teams understandably seems to be skeptical of sending big bucks his way to be their starter. At this point, him becoming a backup somewhere seems far more likely.

But in his weekly mailbag, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio wrote that if Winston decides he doesn’t want to be a backup somewhere, he could wait until injuries start piling up around the league. And if Brady ends up getting hurt, that could be his opportunity to return under center in Florida.

“Winston’s best play could be to wait for someone to get injured,” Florio wrote. “At that point, however, the team in question may be more inclined to go with the next man up in lieu of getting Winston up to speed. If (and I’m reluctant to say this lest I eventually be accused of applying a jinx) Tom Brady gets injured, a Winston return to Tampa makes a ton of sense.”

Of course, this is a very specific scenario, and probably a tough one for Winston to bank on. But weird things happen in the NFL, so never say never.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Images