Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is uncertain.

And while there are plenty more important things than sports, many still can’t help wonder when life will return to normalcy, which likely would run concurrent with professional sports starting back up.

Most every league in the world is on pause, Major League Baseball among them. The final couple weeks of spring training were cancelled and so was the start of the regular season, which was supposed to be this past Thursday.

It’s unclear when the league plans to start back up, but it appears one idea is being floated around MLB, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Bill Shaikin.

In MLB circles, July 4 has been one of the options floated for a possible Opening Day. https://t.co/6AV22CdkDB — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) March 31, 2020

Opening Day on Independence Day actually makes a whole lot of sense.

CDC recommendations advise against large gatherings into May, but there’s certainly a possibility the advisory extends longer. Furthermore, teams aren’t going to be able to just start the season right back up, as some form of spring training is going to be needed again, mostly for the purpose of getting pitchers ready.

July 4 obviously wouldn’t allow for a full 162-game season to be played, but it would at least let something take place.

