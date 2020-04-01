Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Editor’s note: Starting Monday, March 23, NESN will re-air memorable games from the Boston Red Sox’s World Series runs. Up next is Game 4 of the 2013 World Series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. Get the full schedule by clicking here.

Like Game 3, Game 4 of the 2013 World Series ended in bizarre fashion.

Following the infamous obstruction call the night before, the Red Sox faced a 2-1 series deficit against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Thanks to an all-around team effort, as well as a game-sealing pickoff by Koji Uehara, Boston tied the series at two games apiece and never looked back.

The game also featured a memorable hit by Jonny Gomes, a clutch performance from Felix Doubront and an iconic dugout speech from David Ortiz.

NESN will re-air Game 4 of the 2013 World Series on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. Before that, though, here are four things you may have forgotten about:

1. Great pitching

Clay Buchholz wasn’t lights out, by any means, but he limited St. Louis to one run on three hits and three walks over four solid innings. Doubront took over from there, turning in 2 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Craig Breslow, Junichi Tazawa, John Lackey and Uehara combined to shut out the Cardinals over the final 2 1/3 innings.

2. Ortiz, as always

The fact that Ortiz went 3-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs scored (ho-hum) isn’t what people remember from this game. No, it was his impassioned dugout speech before the top of the sixth that turned things around for the Red Sox, who desperately needed a spark.

3. Gomes’ signature moment

Yeah, we’d say Ortiz’s message was well-received.

With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Gomes came through with his biggest hit as a Red Sox, blasting a three-run homer off Seth Maness. Gomes’ home run trot ended with a round of beard tugs in the dugout, because that’s what the 2013 Red Sox did.

4. The most important pickoff in Red Sox history?

Kolten Wong never will live this down.

With two outs and postseason stud Carlos Beltran at the plate, Uehara picked off Wong at first base to end the game and tie the World Series. People still are trying to figure out what the young second baseman was thinking.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images