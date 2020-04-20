Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Miami Marlins chief operating officer Derek Jeter is “indefinitely forgoing” his salary as the COVID-19 crisis continues, multiple sources tell ESPN.

Other Marlins executives reportedly have agreed to pay cuts, too.

Jeter made the announcement Monday during a conference call with team employees, per the report. Additionally, the ex-New York Yankees star reportedly has told members of baseball operations they will be paid through May 31.

This move comes one day after Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred decided to suspend Uniform Employee Contracts effective May 1, allowing teams to furlough employees or reduce their pay during the crisis.

MLB’s 2020 season remains on hold for the time being, and Manfred has “no specifics” about when and how it might start, either.

