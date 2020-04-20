Pedro Martinez took a trip down memory lane Monday.

The former Boston Red Sox right-hander tweeted a picture celebrating the anniversary of when he appeared on a Sports Illustrated cover more than two decades ago. The cover — from April 20, 1998 — included headlines of “The Amazing Pedro Martinez” and “He’s so good, it’s scary.”

” … But was I really so scary? Just look at that face!” Martinez tweeted.

 

You probably are able to put together the cover is, in fact, from 22 years ago, but seeing as we’re a month into quarantine, we’re going to let Pedro’s math slide.

After all, the seven-year Boston pitcher and current MLB analyst surely can recall numbers like three (Cy Young honors) and eight (All-Star selections).

Happy anniversary, Pedro.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images