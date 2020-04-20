Pedro Martinez took a trip down memory lane Monday.
The former Boston Red Sox right-hander tweeted a picture celebrating the anniversary of when he appeared on a Sports Illustrated cover more than two decades ago. The cover — from April 20, 1998 — included headlines of “The Amazing Pedro Martinez” and “He’s so good, it’s scary.”
” … But was I really so scary? Just look at that face!” Martinez tweeted.
20 years ago today, wow. But was I really so scary? Just look at that face! #sportsillustrated #mlb #stillmakethatface #dontbescared pic.twitter.com/jA2DB2VXiV
— Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) April 20, 2020
You probably are able to put together the cover is, in fact, from 22 years ago, but seeing as we’re a month into quarantine, we’re going to let Pedro’s math slide.
After all, the seven-year Boston pitcher and current MLB analyst surely can recall numbers like three (Cy Young honors) and eight (All-Star selections).
Happy anniversary, Pedro.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images