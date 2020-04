Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this week’s episode of the TC & Jerry Podcast, Tom Caron and Jerry Remy are back to discuss some of the hottest issues in baseball like MLB’s plan to restart the season in Arizona.

They also discuss Chris Sale’s Tommy John surgery, Al Kaline’s death and Remy shaving his mustache.

Listen to this week’s episode above, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.