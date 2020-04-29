Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A little over two weeks ago, an NBA writer came up with a pretty great suggestion for a venue the NBA to use to continue its season.

It looks like the league may have listened to him, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“One possible playing ground for NBA if finishing season becomes safe for league and players: Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Staium,” Charania on Wednesday reported. “League has kept different scenarios in mind.”

Charania said Disney already has offered up the park.

Our Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the NBA considering Disney World Resort as a potential return playing site and the latest discussions around coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/BUNNSFdKmA — Stadium (@Stadium) April 29, 2020

The idea first was floated by Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith. Having been a former Disney employee for 10 years, he laid out how the property’s existing sports infrastructure, broadcast-ready capabilities and plentiful housing and amenities would make it work.

Not to mention, Disney owns ABC and ESPN, so the corporation would be incentivized to help the NBA out in the interest of having live games to air on the networks again.

In other words, Disney World is the perfect quarantine campus. We’ll see what happens.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images