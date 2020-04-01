Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA players are just like us — even with the way they’re working from home, apparently.

As companies across the United Stated have been utilizing the video conference app Zoom to keep its employees connected while working remotely, two championship contenders are doing the same, per the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“One other issue that players have grappled with over the last several weeks, and moving forward, is maintaining game shape and game condition,” Charania said Wednesday.

“I’m told the (Los Angeles) Lakers and (Lost Angeles) Clippers have looked into the video conferencing app Zoom as a way to maintain group workouts with their respective teams and continue to build camaraderie and a championship mindset whenever these two teams resume play. The Clippers have already started this process in group settings and the Lakers are expected to do so soon.”

Charania’s report also mentioned that there is no real update on a return for the NBA, but that everyone is still at the mercy of health officials’ advice.

Inspired by ideas the Chinese Basketball Association is considering, there’s talk about finishing out the season in a centralized location like Las Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images