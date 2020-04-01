Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly are back down to rostering just two quarterbacks.

The Patriots are cutting third-string quarterback Cody Kessler, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Kessler was on the Patriots for the majority of the 2019 season as a third-stringer behind Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham.

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent this offseason. The Patriots re-signed Brian Hoyer, who now joins Stidham as the only two QBs on the Patriots’ depth chart.

The Patriots have the flexibility to sign a quarterback in free agency, trade for a veteran or select a passer in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jameis Winston and Cam Newton are the top available veteran quarterbacks. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton also is on the trade block.

The top quarterback prospects are Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts. The Patriots also could take a developmental quarterback later in the 2020 NFL Draft like Anthony Gordon, Jake Luton or Nate Stanley.

