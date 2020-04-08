Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA has been working with ESPN to plan a televised H-O-R-S-E competition with its players as hopes to finish out the season have grown increasingly dim.

As the news broke of the proposed idea, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce said he wanted in. And it looks like he just may have a shot at participating.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday, those plans are being finalized, and NBA alumni are involved.

Additionally, league stars like Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls are expected to partake. The competition will also include WNBA stars in addition to NBA alums.

“Players would be filmed competing at home locations — on indoor or outdoor courts — and compete shot for shot in the traditional playground game, sources said,” Wojnarowski’s report read.

After their involvement was announced, Young laid down some ground rules for the former NBA slam dunk champion LaVine.

😂😂🤷🏽‍♂️ — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 8, 2020

A challenge in participation rises as some players don’t have access to a home court, like the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum.

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols recommended the league send its stars hoops to set up in their driveways to maintain their ability for the league returns.

Just finished interviewing yet another All-Star who said he doesn’t have a hoop at home to practice shooting on.

Dear NBA teams: please ship your players baskets for their driveways or this is gonna be very ugly when sports finally come back 😂 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 8, 2020

This will provide for some much-needed basketball content on television.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images