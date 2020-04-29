It looks like the NCAA might be feeling some pressure.
Another future NBA lottery pick decided to pursue the G League’s new professional pathway program instead of college, with Daishen Nix’s decommitment from UCLA on Tuesday. He followed the lead of Jalen Green, a potential first-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, in signing a six-figure contract to develop and have the ability to profit off his name, image and likeness.
Not to mention, the NCAA could be making a lot of money off the EA Sports NCAA video games during the quarantine.
According to ESPN’s Dan Murphy, a group presented potential policy changes to the NCAA’s board of governors Tuesday afternoon. Here are some of those proposals:
— Student-athletes would be allowed to make money modeling apparel, as long as that apparel doesn’t include school logos or affiliations.
— Without referencing their school in any way, athletes would be allowed to make money from advertisements.
— Athletes would be prohibited from representing brands or companies that didn’t align with the school’s values or NCAA legislation.
— Athletes would be allowed to hire agents under the contingency that their representation didn’t try to line-up professional sports opportunities for their client during their college career.
— Athletes would be required to disclose details of all endorsement and advertising contracts to their school’s athletic department to determine if a third party should oversee the deals.
The NCAA committee was formed six months ago, but prospects like LaMelo Ball were already forgoing college basketball to play and train overseas. Tomorrow, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, the board of governors along with NCAA President Mark Emmert will hold a press conference regarding their proposal.
NCAA Board of Governors will conduct 9 a.m. ET Wednesday news conference w/NCAA President Mark Emmert regarding name, image & likeness for student-athletes
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 28, 2020
In a long-fought debate over whether or not college athletes should be paid, this is a significant step forward by the NCAA.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images