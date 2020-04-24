Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After missing the entire 2019 season, David Andrews has been cleared to return to action.

The New England Patriots center missed all of last season due to blood clots in his lungs, but the big man took to Instagram on Thursday night to announce he has recovered and is cleared for next season.

Andrews’ recovery couldn’t have come at a better time as New England had Ted Karras in the lineup to replace him last season, but he now has signed with the Miami Dolphins.

NESN anchor and reporter Adam Pellerin broke down the big news in the latest edition of “Up & Adam.” Check out the video above!

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images