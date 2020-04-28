Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the nastiest injuries in NFL history — sports history, really — somehow was even more gruesome than you could’ve imagined.

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered a fractured right tibia and right fibula during a 2018 game against the Houston Texans. Ensuing infections further complicated matters for Smith, who still hasn’t fully recovered and whose career might not resume. His rehabilitation was chronicled in “Project 11,” a new E60 documentary set to premier Friday.

The feature includes a horrifying new photo of Smith’s leg taken four days after the injury. You can click here to view the photo, but be warned: It is not for the faint of heart.

And here are some teasers — which also include some unsettling images — of the new documentary:

When @Redskins QB Alex Smith broke his leg in 2018, no one thought it would take 17 surgeries to fix. Here’s a look at #Project11 pic.twitter.com/lwcj1l0fV6 — E60 (@E60) April 28, 2020

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝟏𝟏 The @E60 on Alex Smith's journey to recovery premieres on @espn Friday at 7:30. pic.twitter.com/rplceBsg1t — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 28, 2020

15 years ago, Alex Smith was the #1 overall NFL draft pick. Now, he is trying to do the impossible. E60 brings you inside the life and near death story. pic.twitter.com/JhZsl1V2jC — E60 (@E60) April 22, 2020

Smith’s story already is an incredible one of remarkable perseverance. Obviously, if he is able to resume his NFL career, it will be one of the more incredible accomplishments in NFL history.

“Project 11” will debut at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images