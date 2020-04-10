At this point, we probably shouldn’t rule anything out when it comes to the Texans.

Houston kicked off the NFL offseason with a real head-scratcher, trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for pennies on the dollar. The Texans on Thursday took a step to fill Hopkins’ void in the form of Brandin Cooks, but it took another puzzling move to acquire the speedster.

Shortly after news of the Cooks trade broke, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky took to Twitter and advised two teams to make a run at Deshaun Watson, seeing as the Texans very well might be open to just about anything.

If I am the @MiamiDolphins or the @Raiders I’m calling the @HoustonTexans and offering 2 of my first round picks for Watson. Why the heck not-the way things are going I wouldn’t be shocked. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 9, 2020

Hey, the worst the Texans could say is “no.”

There actually might come a time when Houston feels inclined to trade Watson in the event the star quarterback becomes overwhelmingly frustrated with the franchise and wants out. But as Chris Simms recently explained while addressing the Watson-New England Patriots rumors, the Texans likely will do everything in their power to keep the dual-threat dynamo in the fold.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images