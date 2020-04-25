Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

University of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm continues to be available in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Fromm, who admittedly was probably a Day 3 pick heading into the Draft, saw a pair of signal-callers — Jacob Eason (Indianapolis Colts at No. 122) and James Morgan (New York Jets at No. 125) — selected before him in the fourth round. It prompted many analysts to explain why Fromm continued to slip.

Louis Reddick, speaking on ESPN’s broadcast Saturday, explained how the Draft is “projecting what players can become” and while Fromm “has the mental horsepower,” those inside NFL organizations are clearly skeptical of his physical skills.

“When it comes to making the throws, he doesn’t have the same ability,” Reddick said on ESPN.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jermiah followed that up by explaining that Fromm’s “best asset is his personality, leadership,” but while not being able to meet face-to-face with NFL scouts and personnel, that advantage didn’t do as much to help him.

Bruce Feldman, of The Athletic and FOX Sports, tweeted that one NFL assistant coach said, “That combine performance is crushing Fromm right now,” adding another reason Fromm has slid.

Text from an NFL assistant coach just now: "That combine performance is crushing Fromm right now." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 25, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see where Fromm goes, especially since the Patriots have been linked to the Bulldog quarterback entering the Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images