We’re on to Night 2.

The first night of the 2020 NFL Draft went off without much of a hitch, and teams are back at it again Friday night for Rounds 2 and 3 of the first-ever virtual draft.

(You can click here for the entire Rounds 2 and 3 draft order.)

Here’s how to watch Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft online and on TV:

When: Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

TV Channel: NFL Network

Stream: FuboTV — free trial |NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images