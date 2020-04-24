We’re on to Night 2.
The first night of the 2020 NFL Draft went off without much of a hitch, and teams are back at it again Friday night for Rounds 2 and 3 of the first-ever virtual draft.
(You can click here for the entire Rounds 2 and 3 draft order.)
Here’s how to watch Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft online and on TV:
When: Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET.
TV Channel: NFL Network
Stream: FuboTV — free trial |NFL Network
Play NESN’s Virtual Draft Game At NESN Games
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images