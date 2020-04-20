Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to NESN.com’s third and final 2020 NFL Mock Draft. While the draft order undoubtedly will change as teams wheel and deal, we kept this particular mock trade-free. Enjoy.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Last week: Burrow

Don’t. Over. Think. It. Bengals.

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Last week: Young

Washington will hear offers for this pick, but they’d regret missing out on Young, who looks like a generational pass-rushing talent.

3. Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Last week: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

This is where things could get interesting, as Lions general manager Bob Quinn has said he’s engaged in trade talks for pick No. 3 and will continue to do so. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a team like the Dolphins or Chargers vault up here to take their favorite non-Burrow quarterback. If Detroit stays put, though, we like Okudah, the consensus No. 1 corner in this draft and an ideal replacement for Darius Slay.

4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Last week: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Dave Gettleman will be tempted by Isaiah Simmons’ rare defensive versatility, but New York’s last two first-round picks (Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley) can’t reach their full potential unless the G-Men shore up their O-line.

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Last week: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Tagovailoa is the most fascinating player in this draft. His injury history is a very real concern, but he’s an incredible talent when healthy. Will teams — who were unable to conduct their own pre-draft medical examinations due to COVID-19 — be scared off by the hip and ankle issues? Quite possibly. But we believe Miami will take the risk.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Last week: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

We were tempted to get crazy and have LA grab Simmons in this spot, but we chickened out and went chalk. Herbert has some question marks, but his super-high ceiling makes him a no-brainer pick for the QB-needy Chargers.

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Last week: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

New Panthers coach Matt Rhule lands a powerful, versatile interior disruptor with his first NFL draft pick.

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Last week: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Offensive tackle would be the smarter pick here, but in this scenario, the Cardinals instead opt to reunite Lamb with Kyler Murray, his old Oklahoma teammate. Murray is a happy camper after his team adds arguably the top draft-eligible wideout and one of the league’s premier veteran pass-catchers (DeAndre Hopkins) in one offseason.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Last week: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

The Jags, who are rebuilding what once was the NFL’s top defense, would be thrilled to land a playmaker like Simmons at No. 9.

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Last week: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Baker Mayfield, who endured shoddy O-line play last season, will love having Becton, an athletic mauler, protecting his blind side.

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Last week: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Jerry Jeudy was very tempting here, but this draft is deeper at receiver than it is at tackle. The Jets grab one of the Big Four (Wirfs, Becton, Wills and Andrew Thomas) to beef up Sam Darnold’s protection. They’ll get him another wideout later on. Wills allowed one sack in his college career.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Last week: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

The Antonio Brown fiasco left the Raiders with one of the NFL’s worst receiving corps last season. Jeudy, arguably the best route-runner in this draft, will make an immediate positive impact.

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Last week: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Niners, who love investing in premier D-line talent, make a tough call with Kinlaw over Henry Ruggs III, who’d be a great fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Last week: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

More protection for new quarterback Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus considers Thomas the best tackle in this class.

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Last week: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Denver gets a lightning-fast running mate for emerging star Courtland Sutton.

16. Atlanta Falcons: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Last week: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

The Falcons’ cornerback situation is bleak. Most draft evaluators consider Henderson the No. 2 prospect at the position behind Okudah.

17. Dallas Cowboys: K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Last week: K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

The Cowboys reportedly love Chaisson, who has a ton of upside and would fit in nicely opposite two-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Last week: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Dolphins addressed some of their interior needs by signing Ted Karras and Ereck Flowers, but they still have question marks at tackle. Jones was a four-year starter on the left side whose stock is on the rise.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Last week: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Stefon’s younger brother fills another clear need for Jon Gruden’s club.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Last week: Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

Is Gardner Minshew the future in Jacksonville? Maybe. But his promising 2019 performance shouldn’t preclude the Jags from drafting another QB. Here, they’re banking on Love’s upside and looking past his interception issues.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Last week: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Eagles are in desperate need of reinforcements at receiver. Jefferson is a slot tactician who put up huge numbers (111-1,540-18) for the national champion Tigers.

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Last week: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

It’s difficult to project how this cornerback class will shake out, but it’s clear the Vikings need one after losing Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes in free agency and cutting Xavier Rhodes.

23. New England Patriots: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Last week: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

This would be a very Patriots pick. They have more pressing needs elsewhere, but McKinney would be an excellent addition to a secondary that features two aging starting safeties in Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung (both turn 33 in August). In the short term, he’d fill the void left by Duron Harmon’s trade to Detroit. Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray — New England’s pick in version 1.0 of this mock draft — also would be tough to pass up here.

24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Last week: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

The Saints choose the young, athletic Queen over the bigger, more physical Murray.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Last week: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Mims, one of the biggest winners of the pre-draft process, would bring big-play ability to a Vikings offense that’s now without Stefon Diggs.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal

Last week: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

This is way higher than the former track star has gone in most mock drafts, but the Dolphins have a need at safety, and their defensive backs coach, Gerald Alexander, coached Davis for three seasons at Cal. A reach? Sure. But there’s bound to be a few surprises in this first round.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

Last week: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

With Jadeveon Clowney’s status still unsettled, the Seahawks need pass-rushing help.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Last week: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

The Ravens’ biggest need is at inside linebacker. Murray might be the best in this draft.

29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Last week: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

Wilson was a two-year starter at right tackle for the Bulldogs. The Titans have some uncertainty at that spot with Jack Conklin now in Cleveland.

30. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Last week: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

It’s time for the Packers to get over their aversion to drafting first-round receivers, which they haven’t done since 2002.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Last week: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

The Niners fill their Emmanuel Sanders void with Aiyuk, who’s been compared to Sanders.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Last week: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Even with Bashaud Breeland re-signing, the Super Bowl champs could use an influx of young talent at corner.

