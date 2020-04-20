We’ve heard the Detroit Lions are open to shopping the No. 3 overall pick as the 2020 NFL Draft nears.

Well, they might not be the only NFC team open for business in the first round.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday reported the San Francisco 49ers are taking calls on both of their first-round selections. San Francisco owns the 31st overall pick after winning the 2019 NFC championship, as well as No. 13, which was acquired in the trade that sent DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.

With only seven total picks currently at their disposal, the Niners reportedly are trying to tack on a few more.

49ers fielding calls on both their first-round picks, No. 13 and No. 31 overall, and are open to dealing either or both picks, per league sources. After 31, 49ers not scheduled to pick again until No. 156 in fifth round. No second-, third- and fourth-round picks. Want more picks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2020

Depending on how the quarterback carousel plays out Thursday night, it would not be at all shocking to see the 49ers field a call from a motivated team looking to move up.

