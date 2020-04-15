Could Odell Beckham Jr. be on the move for the second consecutive offseason?

Beckham, who was traded to the Browns last March, posted an underwhelming first season in Cleveland. The three-time Pro Bowl selection never seemed able to consistently jell within the Browns offense, which prompted some to speculate whether the franchise might put him on the trading block.

While an OBJ trade doesn’t appear to be imminent, it reportedly is being kicked around. According to WFAN’s Marc Malusis, the Browns have talked with the Minnesota Vikings about a potential deal for the 27-year-old.

So, as I reported this morning on @MandMWFAN, Source has told me that the Browns and Vikings are in discussions on a trade that would send @obj to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed. — Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) April 15, 2020

For comparison’s sake, the Browns acquired Beckham and Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in exchange for Jabrill Peppers and Kevin Zeitler, as well as 2019 first- and third-rounders. While Beckham is coming off his worst full season in the NFL, the proposed return from the Vikings in Malusis’ report seems a bit low.

Minnesota’s reported interest in Beckham also is a bit ironic. The Vikings recently traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills after he seemingly forced his way out of town by perpetually causing drama. Beckham is more talented than Diggs, but he also has an even greater propensity for bringing attention to himself and his team for unideal reasons.

Regardless, it sounds like we should keep an out eye out for potential Beckham deal next week during the NFL draft, which often serves as an opportune time for teams to execute blockbusters.

