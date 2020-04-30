Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to lock up their Super Bowl MVP for a while.

According to a report by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team at least will have him through next year, but still are hoping to sign him to a lengthier deal this offseason.

Obviously.

“The Chiefs have exercised the fifth-year option for star QB Patrick Mahomes, source said,” Rapoport tweeted Thursday. “Now under contract through 2021 … and the team hopes for much longer. The biggest no-brainer imaginable.”

With the deadline on Mahomes’ extension soon approaching, this was just a formality. The question is when they will pay him? And how much?

Last week, Chiefs general manager said the team was looking to get a deal done with the Pro Bowler before training camp begins, per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Rapoport previously reported that what we’ve already seen Mahomes do in the league could earn the 24-year-old up to $40 million per season.

Regardless, with the Chiefs retaining much of their starting lineup from last year including this invaluable piece, they’re going to be a problem in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images