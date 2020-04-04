Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

United States President Donald Trump held a conference call with 12 major sports commissioners and executives Saturday and said he believes the 2020 NFL season should start on time, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Other sports leagues have been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL season is scheduled to begin in early September.

Trump told commissioners he’s hopeful “to have fans back in stadiums and arenas by August and September,” Schefter also reported Saturday. It’s an optimistic timeline, but only time will tell if it’s an accurate one.

The NFL held free agency as planned starting in March. The league will be holding its annual draft later this month, though it might be done virtually and remotely.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images