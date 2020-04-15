Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While NFL analysts and experts seemingly can never agree on Mock Drafts this time of year, it appears some have found an aspect they can agree on.

Multiple analysts believe the Atlanta Falcons will trade up in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will begin on April 23.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted how the Falcons are expected to trade up as they’ve held virtual meetings with many players who likely will not be on the board at No. 16, their current selection. Rapoport added that when “other teams do their projections, they believe Atlanta will be on the move.”

The Athletic’s NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler also hinted the Falcons trading up for cornerback CJ Henderson is “something to watch for…”

An ATL trade up for CB CJ Henderson is something to watch for… https://t.co/w8xZvQDMjB — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 15, 2020

Henderson, a University of Florida product, has had his stock rise as high as into the top 10 this week. And with former Florida defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as Atlanta’s head coach and a general manager in Thomas Dimitroff, who has traded up five times in prior drafts, those rumors may have some legs.

We’ll just have to wait to find out.

