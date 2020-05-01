Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could we have NFL games on Saturday’s?

According to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, the NFL has had “preliminary discussions” about hosting games Saturday if, and only if, the college football season is cancelled.

“With the NFL expected to release its schedule soon, its officials have discussed giving the league some flexibility to move games to Saturdays this fall if college football postpones its entire season, according to sources,” Marchand wrote. “The NFL has had preliminary discussions with its broadcast partners about the idea. An NFL spokesman declined comment.”

No decision has been made regarding the college football season and it is unknown whether it will happen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marchand noted a majority of the games still would take place on Sunday. The NFL is expected to release its schedule in May, but don’t expect to see Saturday dates on it, as Marchand reports it won’t be solved by then.

But it’s certainly an interesting idea.

