Pretty much everyone is split on what type of success Jordan Love could have at the NFL level, but that’s not preventing teams from giving him a thorough look.

The Utah State quarterback is a combination of both highly talented and uniquely frustrating, as his pure skill is marred by poor decision making.

But with the draft set to proceed as scheduled in less than two weeks, multiple teams, including the New England Patriots, are among those doing “serious homework” on the signal-caller, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Several NFL teams are doing serious homework on Utah State’s Jordan Love, one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the draft,” Fowler wrote.

” … Among teams doing varying levels of homework on Love, according to sources: Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins, among several others.”

Of course, some of this probably is just due diligence, which isn’t exactly rare when it comes to the predraft process. That said, Love did land on our list of early-round picks that have the potential to be a bust.

For now, the Patriots have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on their quarterback depth chart, so it’s likely they pick up another before camp begins.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images