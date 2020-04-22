Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots didn’t have any idea Rob Gronkowski was considering a comeback, and for good reason.

Things unfolded quickly Tuesday, with news breaking that Gronk was considering a comeback, and hours later he officially was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting with Tom Brady.

If the Patriots knew Gronkowski was considering playing again, maybe they could’ve used that knowledge to keep Brady in New England. After all, Gronkowski wanting to retire, and eventually leave, reportedly wasn’t because of a distaste for Bill Belichick.

But NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated Wednesday that the Patriots had no clue Gronkowski was considering a comeback when free agency opened because, well, the idea was in its infancy at the time.

“I don’t believe that Robert Kraft was aware that Gronk was considering it before Brady went to Tampa,” Rapoport said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” It was more to me like Brady went to Tampa and then the wheels kind of started turning for Brady and Gronk, and set into motion there.

“… I mean, it took a month to get here from going on in Gronk’s head to thoughts to whispers to actually happening,” Rapoport added. “I don’t believe the Patriots knew anything about it before Brady signed in Tampa, because I don’t know if there was anything before Brady signed in Tampa.”

Obviously this makes quite a bit of sense. It’s been over a month since Brady became a member of the Bucs, an ample amount of time for Gronk to make a decision.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images