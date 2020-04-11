Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These are weird times, and a recent feud only is adding to the weirdness.

Overnight, New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman taunted FS1 host Nick Wright for his hairline. It was an interesting move by Edelman, especially since it was in the middle of the night and he was responding to a clip from April 3.

But Wright didn’t let Edelman get the last word, responding Saturday with some snark by congratulating the wideout on his since-dropped charge for vandalism.

Julian! Good to hear from you, in the middle of the night, responding to a week old clip. Yes, the quarantine has been bad for a number of things, not the least of which is my hair situation. Such is life. Congrats on ducking charges for the vandalism & public intox rap, tho! https://t.co/8War9zIigT — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 11, 2020

The charges against Edelman were from an incident in January in which Edelman allegedly jumped on top of a car. The car’s owner, according to TMZ, dropped the charges after being reimbursed for the cost of the repairs.

