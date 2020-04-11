Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski would have to venture far from home in order to satisfy his European basketball jones.

The former New England Patriots tight end revealed in a video chat with the EuroLeague’s website if he could play for one team in Europe’s elite competition, it would be Barcelona. He explained in the video why he’d sign for club.

“I’ll go with Barcelona, because I’ve been to Barcelona,” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski visited Barcelona in March 2017 and instantly became a fan of FC Barcelona, the famed soccer club that boasts Lionel Messi on its roster.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL in 2019 but never strayed far from the sports world. He has teased an NFL return countless times and signed with WWE, winning the 24/7 Championship belt. Who’s willing to rule Gronkowski taking his talents to another sport, in a foreign country, is out of the question?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images