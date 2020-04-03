O.J. Howard largely has failed to meet expectations through three NFL seasons, but that’s poised to change in the upcoming campaign.

Howard now will be catching passes from Tom Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. The 25-year-old was privy to chatter linking Brady to Tampa Bay as the start of free agency neared, and it’s safe to say he was excited when rumors actually came to fruition.

“For me, like everyone else, I was hearing the rumors about it, but I had to make sure it was true,” Howard told Bucs reporter Casey Phillips. “So when he signed and I knew it was official, it was awesome. You know, Tom’s one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. So to be able to have a guy like that with leadership ability and known winner on your team, it’s very encouraging to hear.”

“To be able to have a guy with that leadership ability and a known winner on your team, it’s very encouraging.” ➡️: @TheRealOjHoward pic.twitter.com/RBN2JbmV7X — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 1, 2020

Howard’s fellow pass-catchers reacted with similar elation upon Brady officially joining the Bucs. In fact, Tampa Bay’s top wideout, Mike Evans, got the celebratory drinkings flowing shortly after the six-time Super Bowl champion signed the dotted line.

It likely will be some time before we see Tampa Bay’s offense on the field together, but there’s no reason to believe we shouldn’t expect big things from the unit in the upcoming season.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images