Staying fit is a family affair for Matthew Slater and his loved ones.

The New England Patriots special-teams ace revealed on the online show “Huddle Up” he uses his children as “human weights” in some of his at-home workouts, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. Slater is among legions of athletes whom social-distancing measures force to develop new ways of keeping themselves in shape, and his kids have assumed new roles as a result.

“Sometimes willingly and sometimes unwillingly, I hoist them up and put them to work,” Slater said, per Hensley. “You got to get creative as possible.”

The Patriots’ practice facility is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, so Slater has no choice but to work out with his family nearby. The 34-year-old considers the extra time he spends with his family as a silver lining.

“It’s been a time to get creative,” Slater said. “It’s been a time to bring things back into perspective that maybe have shifted out of focus. So all in all, as challenging as it has been from an athletic standpoint, I think there’s still a lot to be thankful for when you consider the time at home.”

Slater signed a two-year contract extension with the Patriots last month, all but assuring he’ll return to New England for his 13th and 14th seasons. He’s a key member of the Patriots’ special teams and an influential voice in the locker room, so the team will owe his kids a debt of gratitude when he undoubtedly returns to Gillette Stadium in good shape.

