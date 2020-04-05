Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paul Pierce is ready for an opportunity to remind the basketball world that “The Truth” still hurts.

With the NBA season suspended due to COVID-19, the league and ESPN reportedly on working on a televising a H-O-R-S-E competition in the near future. The event would feature multiple high-profile players competing in isolation at their home gyms.

And, well, Pierce wants in.

Check out this tweet:

I’m in — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 4, 2020

The Boston Celtics legend was famous for having a vast repertoire of moves and shots, so he probably is an excellent H-O-R-S-E player. But, considering he’s 42 years old, Pierce might not be quite as deadly as he used to be.

Details of the proposed tournament reportedly still are being finalized. In the meantime, basketball fans can scratch the itch by watching the players-only “NBA 2K20” tournament.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images