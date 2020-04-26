If you already are obsessed with “The Last Dance,” then you’ll want to be on your couch Sunday night.
ESPN will re-air Episodes 1 and 2 of its 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series back-to-back before the premiers of Episodes 3 and 4. Whether you missed the first two episodes or simply want to experience them for a second time tuning in to the rebroadcasts will offer helpful context before “The Last Dance” story continues at 9 p.m. ET.
Here’s the full “Last Dance” schedule:
For your planning purposes… pic.twitter.com/yrcnIg0L8Y
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2020
Episodes 1 and 2 primarily explore Jordan’s college career and early years in Chicago while also setting the table for the series’ main selling point: a behind-the-scenes look at the 1997-98 Bulls.
Here’s how to rewatch the first two “The Last Dance” episodes online and on TV:
When: Sunday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
