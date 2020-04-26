Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you already are obsessed with “The Last Dance,” then you’ll want to be on your couch Sunday night.

ESPN will re-air Episodes 1 and 2 of its 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series back-to-back before the premiers of Episodes 3 and 4. Whether you missed the first two episodes or simply want to experience them for a second time tuning in to the rebroadcasts will offer helpful context before “The Last Dance” story continues at 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full “Last Dance” schedule:

For your planning purposes… pic.twitter.com/yrcnIg0L8Y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2020

Episodes 1 and 2 primarily explore Jordan’s college career and early years in Chicago while also setting the table for the series’ main selling point: a behind-the-scenes look at the 1997-98 Bulls.

Here’s how to rewatch the first two “The Last Dance” episodes online and on TV:

When: Sunday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images