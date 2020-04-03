Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some seriously impressive career stats are to be enshrined in Springfield this summer.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday that Kevin Garnett, the late Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan are to be inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Formal announcements will be made on Saturday, but it was alcready announced that Bryant would be enshrined posthumously. The Class of 2020 is poised to be one of the Hoophall’s most exciting yet given the current finalists.

Especially when you pool Garnett, Bryant and Duncan’s accolades.

As noted by StatMuse, the Boston Celtic, Los Angeles Laker and San Antonio Spur have a collective 11 NBA titles, four MVP awards and five finals MVP awards. They also combine for 48 combined All-Star, 39 combined All-NBA, and 39 combined All-Defense selections.

Enshrinement weekend is still set to take place on August 28-19. Ideally, the NBA makes its return by then, and the league is entertaining all options to expedite that process.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images