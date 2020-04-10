Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Masters would typically be taking place this weekend, but these times are anything but ordinary.

Coronavirus concerns may have pushed off the major until November, but the outbreak can’t take away our memories. And today is the anniversary of a pretty great one in sports history.

On this day 15 years ago, Tiger Woods chipped in one of the most iconic shots in Masters history during the final round of the 2005 tournament, before going on to win his fourth green jacket in a playoff.

The chip-in came on the 16th hole. Watch it below.

Tiger woods won again at Augusta National last year in 2019, but could not have his traditional Masters Dinner. Instead, he did it at home with his family, quarantine-style.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports