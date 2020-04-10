Gordon Hayward has more than just himself to worry about when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Celtics forward and his wife, Robyn, have three young daughters and she’s expecting the couples fourth child — their first boy.

Robyn is considered to be high-risk when it comes to COVID-19, and Gordon revealed he and his wife were a bit nervous once the NBA indefinitely suspended its season due to the virus.

“We were definitely a little nervous about the whole thing,” Gordon said on a conference call, via MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “Definitely didn’t want to let her — I mean anybody, but specifically her — get the virus because of the baby and we didn’t know what could exactly happen with that. So we were just very pre-cautious with everything and I didn’t go anywhere or isolate myself or anything besides just being at the house. But I did — our doctor said, ‘Not as many hugs, not as many snuggles,’ until we can figure out if I’m positive or negative. So that’s kind of what we did until we got back the results.”

Marcus Smart was the only member of the C’s to test positive for the virus. He since has recovered.

And while this is giving Gordon some extra time with his wife and daughters, we’re sure he, along with the other NBA players, are missing the game they love.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images